Hong Kong press with the report about China Securities Regulatory Commission vice-chairman Fang Xinghai meeting with some global venture capital and private equity firms to hear their concerns about investing in the country

the meetinggs, it says, are aimed at boosting market confidence as China's economic recovery loses steam

And:

The rare meeting with global funds comes after President Xi Jinping's administration voiced its strongest support in recent years for the country's private tech enterprises just days earlier.

-

China is facing an uphill battle to increase confidence with threats to jail foreign executives: