Hong Kong press with the report about China Securities Regulatory Commission vice-chairman Fang Xinghai meeting with some global venture capital and private equity firms to hear their concerns about investing in the country
- the meetinggs, it says, are aimed at boosting market confidence as China's economic recovery loses steam
And:
- The rare meeting with global funds comes after President Xi Jinping's administration voiced its strongest support in recent years for the country's private tech enterprises just days earlier.
-
China is facing an uphill battle to increase confidence with threats to jail foreign executives: