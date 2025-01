That compares with their November holdings of 72.96 million fine troy ounces. In terms of reserves value though, that has fallen from $193.43 billion in November to $191.34 billion as of December.

As a side note, do be mindful that these are the numbers that China wants you to see. There was a period last year that they were stagnant for a while but one could presume that the buying did not stop then. Extrapolate what you will from the data.