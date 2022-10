Inflation data from China

CPI 2.8% y/y (Highest since April 2020)

expected 2.8%, prior 2.5%

food CPI +8.8% y/y, non-food +1.5% y/y

more interesting is the m/m 0.3% (expected 0.4%, prior -0.1%)

PPI 0.9% y/y

expected 1.0%, prior 2.3%

-0.1% m/m

more to come

CPI is cracking higher, but still within the PBOC target band, leaving the Bank policy room should they desire. Gov Yi says more support is coming:

Offshore yuan update: