Prior +6.3%

New yuan loans ¥1.59 trillion

Prior ¥900 billion

The year-to-date total for new yuan loans is ¥16.02 trillion, with September showing another big jump in bank lending. The figure is slightly less than the ¥1.86 billion estimated by economists though. But China will be hoping that the rate cuts announced will help to drive stronger credit demand going into next year.