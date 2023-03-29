Taiwan president's planned transit is consistent with long-standing US practice

Urges China to keep open channels of communication

Sees no reason for Beijing to overreact

Says that China's attempts to alter Taiwan status quo will not pressure the US to change this

This of course relates to the expected arrival of Taiwan president, Tsai Ing-wen, in New York later today before heading over to Los Angeles en route to and from Guatemala and Belize, before returning to Taipei on 7 April. For some context, this will be her first US transit since 2019 and her seventh since taking office in 2016. However, it comes at a time when tensions are running high between the US and China - especially after the recent episodes involving Taiwan since last year.