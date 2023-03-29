- Taiwan president's planned transit is consistent with long-standing US practice
- Urges China to keep open channels of communication
- Sees no reason for Beijing to overreact
- Says that China's attempts to alter Taiwan status quo will not pressure the US to change this
This of course relates to the expected arrival of Taiwan president, Tsai Ing-wen, in New York later today before heading over to Los Angeles en route to and from Guatemala and Belize, before returning to Taipei on 7 April. For some context, this will be her first US transit since 2019 and her seventh since taking office in 2016. However, it comes at a time when tensions are running high between the US and China - especially after the recent episodes involving Taiwan since last year.