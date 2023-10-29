Xinhua with the weekend piece. This seems little more than PR, but posting it for interest:

China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, extended over 13.1 billion yuan (about 1.82 billion U.S. dollars) of loans to the information infrastructure and scientific and technological infrastructure sectors during the first three quarters of the year.

The bank will continue to increase support for the country's industrial upgrading, promote the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy, and provide support for the modernization of industrial chains, it said.