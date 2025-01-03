The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the state planner.
An official says:
- To boost employment, income growth, and social security.
- To stabilize the property market, boost capital markets, and address risks facing local financial institutions.
- Has allocated 100 billion yuan in 2025 for two "new" and two "major" projects in advance.
- Says will push major reforms in 2025 to stabilize expectations, boost confidence, and promote development.
- Says will take steps to protect the legitimate rights of private firms and entrepreneurs.
Earlier: