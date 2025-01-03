The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the state planner.

An official says:

To boost employment, income growth, and social security.

To stabilize the property market, boost capital markets, and address risks facing local financial institutions.

Has allocated 100 billion yuan in 2025 for two "new" and two "major" projects in advance.

Says will push major reforms in 2025 to stabilize expectations, boost confidence, and promote development.

Says will take steps to protect the legitimate rights of private firms and entrepreneurs.

