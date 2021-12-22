Everything would appear to be under control with the measures to be taken. China will:
- step up government spending,
- strengthen support to manufacturers and small companies,
- ensure price stability
- work to stabilise industry supply chains,
- focus on solving chip shortage issues,
- step up monitoring of commodity prices,
- continue to implement proactive fiscal policies,
- step up efforts to build an integral domestic market,
- while further shorten the "negative list" regarding foreign investment,
- combine cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical measures to prevent wild economic volatility
A fine list indeed. Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in an interview with Xinhua.