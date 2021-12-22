Everything would appear to be under control with the measures to be taken. China will:

step up government spending, strengthen support to manufacturers and small companies, ensure price stability work to stabilise industry supply chains, focus on solving chip shortage issues, step up monitoring of commodity prices, continue to implement proactive fiscal policies, step up efforts to build an integral domestic market, while further shorten the "negative list" regarding foreign investment, combine cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical measures to prevent wild economic volatility

A fine list indeed. Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in an interview with Xinhua.