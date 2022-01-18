Headlines via Reuters citing a NDRC official:
- says confident, able to maintain stable economic operations in 2022
- says approves six fixed-asset investment projects in dec worth 18.5 bln yuan
- says approves 90 fixed-asset investment projects in 2021 worth 775.4 bln yuan
- says China's economy faces 'not small' challenges in 2022, trade faces rather big uncertainties
- sporadic covid-19 outbreaks directly weigh on consumption, investment growth also constrained
- says small firms faces increasing difficulties, market confidence fluctuates
- China still has a relatively large space for macro policies, has relatively more policy tools in reserve