China Statistics says economy has continued to improve
China Statistics says economy has continued to improve
China's National Bureau of Statistics commenting after the release of the lacklustre November activity data
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 15/12/2021 | 02:26 GMT-0
NBS says:
- economic recovery is facing many constraints
- November indicators are in a reasonable range
- China's economy continued to improve
- semiconductor shortage for the auto sector has eased a little
