ICYMI, China's poor Q2 GDP data is here:

The economic growth data missed both q/q and y/y.

NBS spokesperson:

  • 5% GDP growth in h1 'hard won'
  • Businesses face relatively big pressures and key sectors face many risks since this year
  • China's economy remains key growth engine for the world economy
  • Q2 economic growth affected by short-term factors such as extreme weather, flooding
  • China's economy medium- to long-term improving trend remains unchanged
  • China's economy faces increasing external uncertainties and many domestic difficulties and challenges in h2
  • Property market still in process of adjustments
China factory