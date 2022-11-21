Chinese markets are on the slide to begin the new week. The weekend brought news of restrictions as coronavirus outbreaks gathered pace. Monday has brought along further lockdowns.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down circa 2%.
Earlier posts:
Chinese markets are on the slide to begin the new week. The weekend brought news of restrictions as coronavirus outbreaks gathered pace. Monday has brought along further lockdowns.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down circa 2%.
Earlier posts:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read