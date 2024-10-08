After the week long break Chinese equity marekts are opening super-strong.
Shanghai Composite is up over 8%.
-
ADDED - as I post further gains making a liar out of me. Add another1 or more percent to those numbers above.
Hong Kong is trading lower.
