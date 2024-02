Shanghai Comp daily

Yesterday's candle on the Shanghai Composite looked ominous. The exchange rose to the highest since November before abruptly reversing and closing at a four-day low.

An outside candle like that is often a reversal signal but today, the index is up 1.2% in a strong start. It will take a rise aove 3030 to catalyze the upside but if so, it's a good sign that the rally since early February will continue.