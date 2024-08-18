China's latest economic data is confirming that the world's second-largest economy continues to struggle. Hitting its 5% growth target may require more drastic measures, fueling expectations for further government intervention.

July's data showed:

home prices dropping at the fastest rate in nine years

industrial output slowing

rising unemployment

even where data beat forecasts, underlying issues persist, such as inflation driven by bad weather and frontloaded chip imports due to looming US tech restrictions

Analysts are now speculating that Beijing might be forced to ramp up fiscal support, possibly widening the budget deficit to 4% of GDP (from currently 3%) and even issuing shopping vouchers to boost consumer spending. Also, a top policy adviser hinted that China could bring forward next year's bond issuance if growth doesn't rebound soon

Skepticism about issuing vouchers remains: