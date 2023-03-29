Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is heading to transit through the USA en route to Guatemala and Belize. She'll travel through New York and Los Angeles. There are 'sources' saying she plans a meeting with McCarthy during the California transit.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office is sticking its nose in:
- "If she contacts US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office told a news conference. "We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."
---
In August last year then House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan. This triggered Chinese naval maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, missiles directed towards Taiwan, trade disruption and such.
- China surrounded Taiwan with more than a dozen warships
- China slapped a ban on thousands of Taiwanese food imports, halts Taiwan's exports of natural sands
- China's military exercises near the country have hindered one of the busiest routes shipping routes in the world.
-
eur