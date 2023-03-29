Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is heading to transit through the USA en route to Guatemala and Belize. She'll travel through New York and Los Angeles. There are 'sources' saying she plans a meeting with McCarthy during the California transit.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office is sticking its nose in:

  • "If she contacts US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office told a news conference. "We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."

In August last year then House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan. This triggered Chinese naval maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, missiles directed towards Taiwan, trade disruption and such.

