Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is heading to transit through the USA en route to Guatemala and Belize. She'll travel through New York and Los Angeles. There are 'sources' saying she plans a meeting with McCarthy during the California transit.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office is sticking its nose in:

"If she contacts US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office told a news conference. "We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."

---

In August last year then House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan. This triggered Chinese naval maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, missiles directed towards Taiwan, trade disruption and such.

Pic from here

