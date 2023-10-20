China's Ministry of Commerce statement - says the tighter restrictions are based on protecting national security and interests:

Commerce Ministry adjusts export restriction on some graphite

Adjustment on export restriction on graphite effective December 1

Exporters need to apply for export permits for some graphite exports

more to come

Graphite is one of the minerals essential in manufacturing EV batteries. In July China introduced higher regulation of exports of two critical metals, germanium and gallium, key components in the production of semiconductors.