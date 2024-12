China to expand its private pension plan nationwide - from Monday December 15.

Caixin had a heads up on this:

China is poised to roll out a private retirement account program nationwide after nearly two years of trials in select cities and regions.

The move comes as the country intensifies efforts to establish a personal pension system addressing the challenges posed by a rapidly aging population.

Xinhua confirming the data now.

This is supportive for Chinese shares, at the margin.