Yesterday:
The headlines on this were greeted with hails of improving relations between the US and China. Seriously. I wasn't impressed with such analysis:
Anyway, Xi says No.
Via Senior White House correspondent, @CNN
Yesterday:
The headlines on this were greeted with hails of improving relations between the US and China. Seriously. I wasn't impressed with such analysis:
Anyway, Xi says No.
Via Senior White House correspondent, @CNN
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read