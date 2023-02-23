WSJ Report -

China to Shake Up Financial System as Xi Jinping Installs Key Associates

_____

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to shake up the leadership of the country’s financial system, installing key associates to run the central bank and reviving a Communist Party body to tighten political control over financial affairs, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The new PBOC leadership will need to lead the central bank through a turbulent time in China, helping the economy get back on its feet following the scrapping of most zero-Covid restrictions and dealing with the worst property downturn on record to safeguard financial stability.