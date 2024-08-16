Info incoming from around the place re a Chinese customs announcement:

China to intensify monitoring of individuals and goods coming from monkeypox-affected regions

new measures mandate that travellers from outbreak regions must declare any contact with symptomatic individuals and report any symptoms they have

The initiatives aim to curb the spread of monkeypox within China.

Extended lockdowns are still in recent memory. These measures are not that. Fingers crossed this doesn't escalate. I don't think this is as contagious, but I could be wrong.