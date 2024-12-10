Still awaiting the November alone numbers.
- January - November exports +5.4% y/y (USD denominated)
- January -November imports +1.2% y/y (USD denominated)
OK, here we go with November month alone data:
- USD denominated exports +6.7% y/y
- US dollar denominated imports -3.9% y/y
- trade balance US$ +97.44bn
China Customs authorities comments:
- Imports and exports continue to grow for 8 consecutive months, annual trade expected to close steadily.
- Auto exports reach 762.97 billion yuan in first 11 months, up 16.9%.