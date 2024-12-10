Still awaiting the November alone numbers.

January - November exports +5.4% y/y (USD denominated)

January -November imports +1.2% y/y (USD denominated)

OK, here we go with November month alone data:

USD denominated exports +6.7% y/y

US dollar denominated imports -3.9% y/y

trade balance US$ +97.44bn

China Customs authorities comments:

Imports and exports continue to grow for 8 consecutive months, annual trade expected to close steadily.

Auto exports reach 762.97 billion yuan in first 11 months, up 16.9%.