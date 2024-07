China Customs is drip feeding the trade data out.

January -June (ie YTD), in US dollar terms:

trade surplus $435 billion

exports +3.6% y/y

imports +2.0% y/y

In Yuan terms:

trade surplus 3.1 trillion yuan

exports +6.9% y/y

imports +5.2% y/y

June only month data, USD terms:

trade balance USD 99.05bn

imports -2.3% y/y

exports +8.6% y/y

Exports, imports

China's imports unexpectedly dropped. Exports Beat.