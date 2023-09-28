Some headlines from the WSJ:

U.S., China discussing Washington visit by top Chinese economic official, sources say

Vice Premier He Lifeng would be most senior Chinese official to visit under Biden

Plans also under way for visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, sources say

Wang's trip would prepare for a Biden-Xi summit in November, sources say

sources say No dates set for He, Wang visits

I wonder if autos aren't a big part of the agenda. The US is moving towards more protectionism and industrial subsidies and I'm sure China would like that to stop. But how much negotiating does China want to do with an election about a year away?