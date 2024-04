Wall Street Journal with the info, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association:

Retail sales of passenger cars surged 53% m/m

Retail sales of passenger cars in China rose 6.0% y/y to 1.687 million units

China Passenger Car Association said consumer demand recovered after the Lunar New Year in February.

BYD kept its title as the top seller of electric vehicles in March, selling 301,631 units, with Tesla in second place.

Journal article is here, gated.