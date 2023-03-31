Vice Finance Minister inn China:

China fiscal policy to be stepped up to support the economy

China will move to implement preferential tax, fee policies - ease tax burdens on small firms, household businesses

China firms still face difficulties, need more support

I posted earlier on the PBOC injecting hefty sums into the banking system:

A couple of weeks ago the Bank cut RRR:

Now this on fiscal support too.

The PMIs are all in expansion already while more support flows in:

China's new premier Li Qiang is leading the boosters

AUD will be a beneficiary