Vice Finance Minister inn China:

  • China fiscal policy to be stepped up to support the economy
  • China will move to implement preferential tax, fee policies - ease tax burdens on small firms, household businesses
  • China firms still face difficulties, need more support

I posted earlier on the PBOC injecting hefty sums into the banking system:

A couple of weeks ago the Bank cut RRR:

Now this on fiscal support too.

The PMIs are all in expansion already while more support flows in:

china li qiang 28 February 2023

China's new premier Li Qiang is leading the boosters

-

aud will be a beneficiary