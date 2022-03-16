Will keep appropriate growth in new loans

Will take forceful measures to prevent risks among property developers

Talks between US, China regulators on Chinese-listed companies in the US have made positive progress

Working on specific cooperation plans

This comes after he chaired a meeting on the economy and capital markets. I think China is not shying away from making clear that they will still support the economy if and when needed. However, make no doubt that risks from the property market is something that they are still working to handle since the Evergrande fallout.

As for the talks with the US, that is a positive development but we'll see if there is any real progress to follow.