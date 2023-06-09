The Wall Street Journal with the report on Chinese shopping-mall operator Wanda Properties and the slashing of their junk bonds:

In January, Wanda Properties sold a $400 million bond, then another a month later, raising hopes of a junk-bond revival.

Now, Wanda has been downgraded, its bonds have lost half their value and no other Chinese company has sold a high-yield bond.

In the piece a fixed income trader is quoted:

“It’s really bad,”

“Think back to the global financial crisis. That wasn’t as messy as this. There was two-way action then, but this feels like things are moving in one direction.”

The Journal is gated but here is the link for more if you are interested.