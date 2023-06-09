The Wall Street Journal with the report on Chinese shopping-mall operator Wanda Properties and the slashing of their junk bonds:

  • In January, Wanda Properties sold a $400 million bond, then another a month later, raising hopes of a junk-bond revival.
  • Now, Wanda has been downgraded, its bonds have lost half their value and no other Chinese company has sold a high-yield bond.

In the piece a fixed income trader is quoted:

  • “It’s really bad,”
  • “Think back to the global financial crisis. That wasn’t as messy as this. There was two-way action then, but this feels like things are moving in one direction.”

The Journal is gated but here is the link for more if you are interested.

arrow red down