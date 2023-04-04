We have learnt to put up with the whining from China, on so many grievances, but the thing with Taiwan is the last time we had something like this China blockaded the country's trade and flung missiles towards the island.
You can get the background to all this here:
China Consulate General in Los Angeles spokesperson this time around:
- China firmly opposes Taiwan leader's transit in the US
- No matter what capacity McCarthy meets with Tsai, it is another serious violation of the one-China principle
- McCarthy - Tsai meeting it is not conducive to regional peace, security and stability
- It is not in the common interests of the people of China and the United States
- We will closely follow developments and resolutely and vigorously defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity