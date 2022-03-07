The target is well down from the goal of 8.1% in 2021.

Li's report (the Government Work Report) added:

  • commodity prices "remain high and prone to fluctuation"
  • the external environment is becoming "increasingly volatile, grave and uncertain."

China's economy is struggling with:

  • the country's strict "zero-COVID" measures weighing on grwoth
  • China's slumping and heavily indebted property sector

Chinese state media is p[painting an optimist picture though:

  • China on Saturday set a growth target of around 5.5 percent for its economy in 2022, exceeding market predictions and showcasing the country's top policymakers' confidence in maintaining stable growth in the world's second-largest economy despite downward pressure both at home and abroad.

