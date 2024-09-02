China's EU Mission responding to the EU remarks about South China Sea dispute:

European Union is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to point fingers on the issue

The European side's repeated 'speculation' on the freedom of navigation issue does not do any good to the EU's own interests and international credibility

China is strongly dissatisfied with the European side's accusations, firmly opposes them and will never accept them

Urge the European side to be 'objective and fair', and be careful with its words and actions on the South China Sea issue

Headlines via Reuters.

If only China would put as much focus on fixing their downward spiralling economy as they do on expanding their empire workers in the country (and the ranks of the unemployed) would be much better off.