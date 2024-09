Poor data again from China but it may well be shrugged off given the stimulus announcements so far this week and the expectation there may be more (fiscal) to follow.

China January - August industrial profits +0.5% y/y

prior +3.6%

Earnings over the same period +0.5% y/y

prior +3.6%

August industrial profits are down 17.8% y/y

prior +4.1%

--