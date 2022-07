I posted on the news that hit overnight here:

ING take a different perspective to most, saying (in brief):

"considering" in the news does not mean the government will push forward the sales in 2H22

Let’s assume that CNY 1.5 trillion issuance amount stated by the media is the amount to be pre-approved for 2023, it is not a big jump from the CNY 1.46 trillion pre-approved quota set in 4Q21 for the issuance in 2022. In other words, this should not be considered an aggressive fiscal stimulus.