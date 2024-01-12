Trade data from China's General Administration of Customs today contained the numbers for oil imports last year.

crude imports hit 11.28 mln bpd, +11% y/y

up from a previous record of 10.81 million bpd in 2020

thus imports hit a record high

Among the reasons:

Domestic passenger transport levels increased steadily through 2023

Highway traffic for 2023 jumped 43.6% from the previous year in passenger kilometres for the January to November period

Domestic air traffic also recovered rapidly, rising 27% on the previous year to reach a new record in December

Domestic diesel demand was weaker

Info via Reuters