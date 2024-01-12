Trade data from China's General Administration of Customs today contained the numbers for oil imports last year.

  • crude imports hit 11.28 mln bpd, +11% y/y
  • up from a previous record of 10.81 million bpd in 2020
  • thus imports hit a record high

Among the reasons:

  • Domestic passenger transport levels increased steadily through 2023
  • Highway traffic for 2023 jumped 43.6% from the previous year in passenger kilometres for the January to November period
  • Domestic air traffic also recovered rapidly, rising 27% on the previous year to reach a new record in December
  • Domestic diesel demand was weaker

Info via Reuters

China cold wave December 2023 2