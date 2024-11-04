I posted back in October the dates of China's National People’s Congress (NPC), November 4 to 8.

The NPC is the country’s highest legislative body, serving as a key component of its government structure. It convenes annually to set national policy, approve budgets, and pass laws.

In addition, the NPC formally elects leaders, such as the president and premier, and oversees the activities of other branches of government, though its actions are largely guided by the Communist Party of China.

It’s the largest parliamentary body in the world, with nearly 3,000 delegates representing various regions and sectors across China.

The 14th NPC Standing Committee (NPCSC), will convene for its twelfth session from November 4 to 8. Stimulus measures are expected to announced at its conclusion.

Markets will once again be disappointed and whine is my bet ;-)