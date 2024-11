Chinese media, Global Times, citing a state media report (CCTV):

China’s annual production of new energy vehicles surpassed 10 million units on Thursday, info via China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

the first country to reach this milestone globally

output for the whole year is expected to reach 12 million

The US and EU have quickly built walls (tariffs and other imposts) to protect domestic vehicle producers. This is not usually a recipe for thriving industry.