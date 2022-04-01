The official PMIs were published yesterday:
This Caixin indicator is from the private survey, which is a different one from the official.
- The private-sector Caixin survey focuses more on small firms in coastal regions compared with the official survey.
It too has dropped below the 50 line and is thus in contraction.
- 48.1 in March is the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020.
- sub-index for new orders declined at the sharpest rate since February 2020
- decline in new export orders in March accelerated
- Input cost inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term hit a five-month high
- the employment index expanded for the first time in eight months (increased factory hiring following the Lunar New Year holiday
"At present, China is facing the most severe wave of outbreaks since the beginning of 2020. Meanwhile, uncertainty increased abroad," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin
- "The prospect of the war between Russia and Ukraine is uncertain, and the commodity market convulsed. A variety of factors resonate, aggravating the downward pressure on China's economy and underscoring the risk of stagflation."
