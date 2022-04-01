The official PMIs were published yesterday:

China March PMIs. Manufacturing 49.5 (expected 49.9) & Services 48.4 (expected 53.2)

This Caixin indicator is from the private survey, which is a different one from the official.

  • The private-sector Caixin survey focuses more on small firms in coastal regions compared with the official survey.

It too has dropped below the 50 line and is thus in contraction.

  • 48.1 in March is the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020.

"At present, China is facing the most severe wave of outbreaks since the beginning of 2020. Meanwhile, uncertainty increased abroad," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin

  • "The prospect of the war between Russia and Ukraine is uncertain, and the commodity market convulsed. A variety of factors resonate, aggravating the downward pressure on China's economy and underscoring the risk of stagflation."