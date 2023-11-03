  • Prior month 50.2
  • Services PMI 50.4 versus estimate of 51.2
  • Composite PMI 50.0 versus 50.9 previously

Details:

  • China's services activity expanded slightly faster in October at 50.4 versus 50.2 last month but below the estimate of 51.2,

  • Sales in the services sector grew at the softest rate in 10 months, and employment remained stagnant, while business confidence decreased.

  • The services sector accounts for approximately 48% of jobs in China.

  • The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 50.4 in October, up from September's nine-month low of 50.2. However, the pace of expansion was slower than in the first half of the year.

  • A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below 50 indicates contraction.

  • New orders in the services sector grew at the weakest pace in 10 months, partly offset by a boost from increased travel during the National Day holiday.

  • Foreign demand for Chinese services improved, but the slowdown in sales growth led to cautious hiring practices. Employment in the sector remained unchanged in October.

  • Business optimism declined for the fourth consecutive month and was at its lowest level since March 2020.

  • Prices charged by services companies increased as they tried to pass on higher input costs to customers, although the rate of input inflation slowed down.

  • The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, declined to 50.0 from 50.9 in September, the lowest reading since December 2022.

  • Concerns exist about the weak property sector, declining travel demand, local government debt, and geopolitical tensions affecting China's economic outlook, despite better-than-expected growth in the third quarter.