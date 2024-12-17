China's capital markets experienced a record net outflow of $45.7 billion in November

The data tracking cross-border investments in stocks and bonds was released by China's foreign exchange regulator (State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which is overseen by the People's Bank of China) on Monday.

portfolio investment receipts amounted to $188.9 billion Cross-border receipts of portfolio investment totalled $188.9 billion

payments totalled $234.6 billion,

marking the largest monthly deficit in this category.

Portfolio data follows other China capital data that showed a similar trend.

China's central bank on Monday said that foreign institutions cut holdings in Chinese onshore bonds for the third consecutive month in November.

Separately, the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which tracks global portfolio flows, also recorded outflows last month in both China's bond and stock markets:

The IIF said the strengthening of the U.S. dollar in the wake of Donald Trump's victory helped shape portfolio flows in emerging arkets including China.