Chinese authorities says the Fujian coast guard is boosting patrols in waters near Kinmen "to strengthen law enforcement inspections in key areas, effectively maintain the order of operations in the relevant sea areas, and effectively safeguard the safety of fishermen's lives and property."

Earlier in February there was a collision between a China mainland fishing boat and a patrol vessel from Taiwan, which is being cited as the reason for the increased China military presence.

I wonder if its anything to do with this too?