Global head of research at Standard Chartered Bank's global head of research was interviewed by CNBC on China, on the consumer:

consumer confidence is soft

part of that is because of a softer labor market and softer incomes

but also with real estate prices down quite a bit, equity prices down and China's interest rates all below 3% now the vehicle or the Avenue for accumulating savings I think looks impaired

even with the liquidity that's been added to the system I think people will be inclined to save that rather than spend it

On markets in China:

we are seeing net outflows but there are asset managers and strategic investors around the world that are still putting money into China

I would acknowledge that the net of flows is out but it's not all one-sided

---

Not a resoundingly positive appraisal from Stan Chart.