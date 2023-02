Officials, speaking at a news event with several departments attending, said China's "major decisive victory" over COVID has set an example for populous nations in prevention and control.

So, can we all move on now? What's next?

Great timing for this announcement ahead of the CCP's Central Committee session (Feb 26 > 28) - AND - Government Work Report, to be delivered on 5 March (should get some headlines/guide on policy re urbanisation and the property sector at this one)

