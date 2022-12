China CPI YoY falls to 1.6% from 2.1% last month

CPI MoM -0.2% versus -0.2% expected. Last month +0.1%

PPI -1.3% versus -1.4% expected. Last month -1.3%

PPI +0.1% MoM

China says over food CPI +3.7% from a year ago. Nonfood CPI +1.1%

No major surprises from the inflation data out of China.