I posted earlier on the woes at FoxConn:

Says Bloomberg:

Chinese authorities are again shaking the confidence of foreign firms with a series of arrests and an investigation into Foxconn

But its not really about FoxConn, or any individual firm, the Chinese Communist Party seems to be at war with enterprise.

From way back in 2021, billionaire trader George Soros:

The president recently launched his “Common Prosperity” program, which is a fundamental change in direction. It seeks to reduce inequality by distributing the wealth of the rich to the general population.

That does not augur well for foreign investors. Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake. It is likely to lose money for BlackRock’s clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies.

