Ahead of the June trade figures the Customs Bureau have released January - June collated data, in CNY terms

exports +3.7% y/y

imports -0.1% y/y

a CNY 2.82 tln surplus

Customs says:

sluggish global economic growth, slowing global trade and investment, geopolitical risks and weakening external demand continue to impact China's trade

Still to come are the June month numbers, scheduled at 0300 GMT, which is 11pm US Eastern time. this time ins a ballpark though, the actual release time does vary