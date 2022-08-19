The regulator says progress has been made on the 'rule of law' in cyberspace. And must continue supervision of the sector.

-

You'll recall the 'crackdown' on the tech sector, such as limiting the time allowed on games and what have you. The moves from regulators weighed on tech stocks. I don't know if remarks such as these are indicating renewed interest in higher supervision or its just bureaucrats exercising their mouths, but something to be aware of.

Earlier re China:

President Xi is chasing a third term heading up the CCP at the Chinese Communist Party 20th National Congress later this year.

China's Xi looking to meet with Pres. Biden