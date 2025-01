China's December 2024 trade data is scheduled for release on January 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM China Standard Time:

0300 GMT

2200 US Eastern time on January 11

China's exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in December than in November, with firms hurrying to move inventory to major markets ahead of Trump's return to the White House this month and the accompanying fresh trade risks.

Imports are expected to have fallen, for the third month in a row.