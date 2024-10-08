China’s top economic planner expressed confidence in meeting its 2024 economic and social development targets, supported by accelerated fiscal spending and the early release of funds from the 2025 budget.

While stimulus measures initially boosted market sentiment, challenges persist due to global trade volatility, rising protectionism, and internal economic pressures, particularly in the property sector.

Additional policy support is expected to sustain optimism, but a full recovery, especially in housing, may take time as economic momentum slowed after the second quarter.