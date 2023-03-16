Data from China today showed electricity consumption jumped in February and COVID further eased and holidays ended.

Power usage is regarded as a key indicator of economic activity.

Total February power use in China +11% y/y

electricity consumed by the secondary industry +19.7% y/y

consumption in the primary and tertiary industries +8.6% and +4.4% y/y, respectively

residential power consumption-9.2% y/y

For the two months January & February power use +2.3% y/y

Data from China's National Energy Administration