China's power consumption is regularly used as a gauge of economic activity.

It rose 8.8% y/y in August

power consumption in primary industry and secondary industry rose 8.7% & 8.9% y/y respectively

service sector +10.8% (was +11.2 in July)

For the first eight months of the year, China's power consumption rose 9% y/y, unchanged from the January-July period.